Fully vaccinated Oahu healthcare worker tests positive for COVID-19

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:22 am
  An electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases-Rocky Mountain Laboratories, in 2020, shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles that cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. A fully-vaccinated Oahu healthcare worker contracted COVID-19 after a recent trip to the mainland but has no symptoms.

A fully vaccinated Oahu healthcare worker contracted COVID-19 after a recent trip to the mainland but has no symptoms.

The Department of Health said Thursday in a written announcement that it had recently identified the case.

The worker received two doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine, according to the guidelines, and had completed the series in early January.

The individual traveled to multiple mainland cities about a month later.

Pre-travel testing was performed for the person and a travel companion before returning to Hawaii.

Their positive results were received after they arrived in Hawaii.

Neither of the two developed any symptoms and no transmission to close contacts occurred, the Health Department said.

Laboratory specimens could not be obtained for sequencing, the Health Department said.

