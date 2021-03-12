Heavy rains force some public schools on Oahu, Maui to switch to distance learning; Hanalei School remains closed

The following Department of Education schools will be either on full distance learning or closed today due to weather-related emergencies:
On Oahu, Hauula, Kaaawa and Waiahole elementary schools will be on full distance learning. Grab-and-Go meals will be available at Hauula, but not at Kaaawa. Waiahole students can get their meals at Kahaluu Elementary.
On Kauai, Hanalei School will be closed due to the huge landslide blocking Kuhio Highway. No distance learning will be held.
Maui’s Haiku Elementary will be on full distance learning and Grab-and-Go meals will be provided from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Go to hawaiipublicschools.org for the latest updates as conditions change.
