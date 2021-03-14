Honolulu police respond to 3 robberies involving deadly weapons on Oahu

Honolulu police responded to several robbery cases involving firearms or other deadly weapons on Saturday.
Honolulu Police Department officers responded to a robbery Saturday around 9:45 pm. in Nanakuli. According to HPD’s criminal investigation division, a 21-year-old male victim reported a 22-year-old man entered a store with a “deadly weapon” and removed items. Police said the suspect was identified, located and arrested without incident at 10:18 p.m.
At about 7:45 a.m. Saturday, police responded to an unrelated complaint from a 28-year-old man who said an unknown male attempted to steal his bag in the Punchbowl area. Police said the suspect told them that the man used a firearm to “pistol whip” him. The victim said the suspect fled without taking his property. Police are still investigating the case.
At 7:10 a.m. Saturday, in another unrelated case, police were called to investigate a report from a 31-year-old man, who said he was robbed in Waikiki. According to the victim, two unknown male suspects, one of them brandishing a firearm, took his property and then got into a car and fled. The suspects have not been identified or located and the case is still under investigation.
