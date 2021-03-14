Hawaii reports 1 new coronavirus-related death on Oahu and 51 new infections statewide

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported one new coronavirus-related death on Oahu and 51 additional virus infections, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 451 fatalities and 28,259 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest death.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 359 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 35 on Maui, one on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today was nearly 535,000 and the nationwide infection tally is over 29 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 28 on Oahu, 18 on Maui, four on Hawaii island, and one Hawaii resident diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Friday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 22,291 on Oahu, 2,443 on Maui, 2,328 in Hawaii County, 186 on Kauai, 108 on Lanai and 28 on Molokai. There are also 875 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 675 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state decreased by eight today.

By island, Oahu has 352 active cases, Maui has 235, the Big Island has 84, Kauai has three, and Molokai has one. Lanai has no active cases.

Health officials counted 6,664 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a .07% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.1%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 1,929 have required hospitalizations, with two new hospitalizations on Oahu reported today by state health officials.

Eight hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 1,921 hospitalizations within the state, 1,652 have been on Oahu, 152 on Maui, 103 on the Big Island, eight on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 31 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday morning, with five in intensive care units and four on ventilators.

The state’s Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said Friday that 447,917 vaccines have been administered of the 572,230 received by the state. About 19% of the general population in Hawaii has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Of those who have received at least one vaccine dose so far, 51% are age 59 or younger, while 49% are age 60 or older.

Of the administered vaccines, 423,628 were given to the general public and 24,289 were distributed through the federal pharmacy program, officials said.

Oahu moved into the less-restrictive Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Feb. 25 after being in Tier 2 since Oct. 22. Tier 3 permits social and outdoor recreational gatherings of up to 10 people, and restaurants to seat 10 people at a table, up from five now. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Thursday announced modifications to Tier 3, including allowing bars to reopen under the same conditions as restaurants and extending the curfew until midnight.

Today’s seven-day average case count for Oahu is 27 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.1%, according to Blangiardi.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.