Hawaii vaccinations roll on as health department reports 1 death, 64 cases

Hawai‘i Pacific Health is expected to administer its 100,000th COVID-19 vaccine dose on Monday at its mass vaccination clinic at Pier 2.

As of Friday, the health care system had completed 97,559 vaccinations at its Kauai and Oahu sites since Dec. 16, with 75,517 of those shots given at Pier 2, according to a news release.

The state Department of Health said that as of Thursday, a total of 447,917 COVID-19 vaccinations had been administered statewide. Those receiving doses so far include health care providers, first responders, essential workers and kupuna in Phases 1a and 1b of the department’s vaccination plan.

About 19% of the general population in Hawaii has received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to DOH. Of those who have received at least one vaccine dose, 51% are age 59 or younger, while 49% are age 60 or older.

Starting Monday, eligibility for vaccinations expands to Phase 1c, which includes adults ages 65 and older, individuals ages 16 and older with qualified high-risk medical conditions, and other essential workers.

The Queen’s Health Systems is doing its part to vaccinate Hawaii residents against the coronavirus, administering a total of 88,295 doses as of Thursday at its mass vaccination clinics at the Blaisdell Concert Hall and The Queen’s Medical Center-Punchbowl, as well as other sites on Oahu, Molokai and Hawaii island.

Meanwhile, DOH on Saturday reported one new coronavirus-related death and 64 coronavirus infections, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 450 fatalities and 28,208 cases. The new cases include 34 on Oahu, 22 on Maui, seven on Hawaii island, and one resident diagnosed outside the state. As a result of updated information, state health officials removed one Oahu case from the counts. The data reflects new infections reported to the department Thursday.

No further information was immediately available on the latest death on Oahu.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 358 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 35 on Maui, one on Kauai and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

A breakdown of coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak shows 22,263 on Oahu, 2,425 on Maui, 2,324 in Hawaii County, 186 on Kauai, 108 on Lanai and 28 on Molokai. An additional 874 Hawaii residents were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said Saturday there were 683 active cases, down six from the previous day’s total. By island, Oahu has 363 active cases, Maui has 232, Hawaii island has 84, Kauai has three and Molokai has one.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 1,927 have required hospitalization, with five new hospitalizations reported Saturday.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, 31 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday morning, with five in intensive care units and four on ventilators.

In its weekly update on coronavirus infections, the Department of Education reported 12 new cases among students and employees statewide for the week ending Friday.

The cases included four students in the Baldwin- Kekaulike-Maui complex and three students in the Campbell-Kapolei complex, including two from the same household. One additional student each from those complexes who hadn’t been on campus all year also tested positive for COVID-19, DOE said.

The other cases for the week were one student each in the Leilehua-Mililani- Waialua and Castle-Kahuku complexes, and an employee from the Honokaa-Kealakehe- Kohala-Konawaena complex.

All told, the DOE reported 559 COVID-19 infections since June 26.