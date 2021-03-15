Police searching for suspects in armed robbery at Waikiki hotel

Honolulu police have opened an investigation involving an armed robbery that occurred at a hotel in Waikiki early Sunday.
A 22-year-old man reported three male suspects brandished a firearm and took his cell phone and other belongings sometime between 3:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., according to police.
Police did not disclose the name of the hotel.
No injuries were reported.
Police said there are no arrests at this time.
