Police searching for suspects in armed robbery at Waikiki hotel | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police searching for suspects in armed robbery at Waikiki hotel

Honolulu police have opened an investigation involving an armed robbery that occurred at a hotel in Waikiki early Sunday.

A 22-year-old man reported three male suspects brandished a firearm and took his cell phone and other belongings sometime between 3:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., according to police.

Police did not disclose the name of the hotel.

No injuries were reported.

Police said there are no arrests at this time.

