Police searching for 2 suspects in auto theft in Aiea

Honolulu police are looking for two male suspects who took a man’s pickup truck at gunpoint in Aiea early Monday.
Police said a 21-year-old heard someone attempting to take one of his vehicles at about 1:15 a.m. on Iho Place.
When he tried to stop them, one of the suspects brandished a firearm and pointed it at the owner, according to police.
The suspects then jumped into the owner’s other vehicle, a red Nissan pickup truck, and fled the scene.
The 21-year-old man sustained minor abrasions.
Police have initiated a first-degree robbery and auto theft investigation.
There are no arrests at this time.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.