Police searching for 2 suspects in auto theft in Aiea

  • Today

Honolulu police are looking for two male suspects who took a man’s pickup truck at gunpoint in Aiea early Monday.

Police said a 21-year-old heard someone attempting to take one of his vehicles at about 1:15 a.m. on Iho Place.

When he tried to stop them, one of the suspects brandished a firearm and pointed it at the owner, according to police.

The suspects then jumped into the owner’s other vehicle, a red Nissan pickup truck, and fled the scene.

The 21-year-old man sustained minor abrasions.

Police have initiated a first-degree robbery and auto theft investigation.

There are no arrests at this time.

