Fire chars home in Kuliouou

Nearly 40 firefighters responded to a residential fire in Kuliouou Tuesday night.

The fire broke out at a single-family home at 6143 Summer Street shortly before 7:45 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they observed heavy smoke and flames emanating from the garage that quickly spread through the entire house, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

The occupants safely escaped the fire. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters brought the fire under control just after 8:15 p.m. and extinguished it approximately 45 minutes later.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate has yet to be determined.