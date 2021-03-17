Fire chars home in Kuliouou

Nearly 40 firefighters responded to a residential fire in Kuliouou Tuesday night.
The fire broke out at a single-family home at 6143 Summer Street shortly before 7:45 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they observed heavy smoke and flames emanating from the garage that quickly spread through the entire house, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.
The occupants safely escaped the fire. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters brought the fire under control just after 8:15 p.m. and extinguished it approximately 45 minutes later.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate has yet to be determined.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.