Honolulu police seize gambling devices, cash in Waianae raid

Honolulu police seized a dozen gambling machines and cash during a raid at an illegal game room in Waianae on Tuesday afternoon.
A search warrant was executed by the Narcotics/Vice Division. Officers of the District 8 Crime Reduction Unit and Specialized Services Division assisted.
To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice Division’s 24-hour hotline at 723-3933.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.