2 more University of Hawaii basketball players enter NCAA’s transfer portal

University of Hawaii post/forward James Jean-Marie and guard Kameron Ng have entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Jean-Marie was the Rainbow Warriors’ second-leading scorer, averaging 12.2 points in 20 games and in 18 Big West contests.

Jean-Marie told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser he has not decided whether to transfer to another school or to pursue a professional career. Jean-Marie, who is 6 feet 8, joined the ’Bows in August as a graduate transfer from the University of San Diego. Despite an NCAA rule allowing a player to repeat this year’s class standing next year, Jean-Marie said his intent was to spend only one season with the ’Bows.

“He’s been pretty consistent from the start to the finish, it was expected to be one year and, even through the changes, he — and we — knew it would be one year,” UH coach Eran Ganot said. “I don’t think there’s any surprise there. What I will say, look at the jump he made in a year. He was the sixth Division I transfer we brought in since we’ve been here, and every single one of them did well here. You just look at where he was before and where he was this year, he improved almost across the board. He shot over 50(%) from the field, shot over 40(%) from 3, shot close to 80(%) from the line. I know he said this in our meeting, he felt he improved in all aspects, on the court and off, and in the classroom.”

Ng played in four games this season before opting out, citing COVID-19 concerns. Ng, a 2019 Saint Francis School graduate, was named the Gatorade Hawaii boys basketball player of the year as a junior and senior.

On Monday, sophomore guard Justin Webster entered the transfer portal.