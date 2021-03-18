Police investigation closes three lanes of McCully Street in Waikiki

ROSEMARIE BERNARDO / RBERNARDO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Police vehicles blocked off lanes at the intersection of Ala Wai Boulevard and McCully Street this morning, as they conducted an investigation.
-
GOAKAMAI.ORG
Police vehicles closed off three lanes of McCully Street in Waikiki this morning to conduct an investigation.
Three lanes of McCully Street heading into Waikiki between Ala Wai Boulevard and Kalakaua Avenue have been closed this morning due to a police investigation.
Motorists are advised to expect delays in the area.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.