Police investigation closes three lanes of McCully Street in Waikiki

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 am
  Police vehicles blocked off lanes at the intersection of Ala Wai Boulevard and McCully Street this morning, as they conducted an investigation.

    ROSEMARIE BERNARDO / RBERNARDO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Police vehicles blocked off lanes at the intersection of Ala Wai Boulevard and McCully Street this morning, as they conducted an investigation.

  Police vehicles closed off three lanes of McCully Street in Waikiki this morning to conduct an investigation.

    GOAKAMAI.ORG

    Police vehicles closed off three lanes of McCully Street in Waikiki this morning to conduct an investigation.

Three lanes of McCully Street heading into Waikiki between Ala Wai Boulevard and Kalakaua Avenue have been closed this morning due to a police investigation.

Motorists are advised to expect delays in the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

