Honolulu police opens murder case after finding human remains in Kahaluu vehicle

The Honolulu Police Department has opened a second-degree murder investigation after finding human remains inside a vehicle in the Kahaluu area earlier this week.

Police found the remains of a 29-year-old man in the car on Monday around 8 p.m., and reported today that “the victim in this case died due to non-accidental traumatic injuries caused by another person.”

An investigation is ongoing. The Honolulu Medical Examiner has not yet released the name of the victim.