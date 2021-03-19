comscore Proposal to rename McKinley High School and remove statue stalls at Hawaii Legislature | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Proposal to rename McKinley High School and remove statue stalls at Hawaii Legislature

  • By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:56 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Lawmakers have introduced a resolution to rename President William McKinley High School and remove his statue from the school’s campus.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

A push to change the name of McKinley High School and remove its towering bronze statue of President William McKinley ran aground Thursday at the Legislature after passionate testimony on both sides. Read more

