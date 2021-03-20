Honolulu police identify body found inside car in Kahaluu

Police have identified the remains of a 29-year-old man found Monday in a vehicle as Keith Zalonka.

Police opened a murder investigation Friday. Zalonka was reported missing March 17 and was “possibly emotionally distraught when he was last seen leaving his residence on Hooli Circle in the Pearl City area” on the evening of March 11.

Zalonka’s body was recovered Monday at about 3 p.m. in the Kahaluu area, police said.

Police said the victim died due to non-accidental traumatic injuries caused by another person.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or send tips to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.