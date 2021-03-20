Medical marijuana dispensary gets a third location on Oahu

The Department of Health gave the green light to Aloha Green Holdings, dba Aloha Green Apothecary, for its third Oahu retail facility, located at 3131 N. Nimitz Highway.

The company is expected to begin sales Monday.

The Health Department said today in a news release that it issued a formal notice to proceed to retail.

The company has locations in Waikiki and at 1314 S. King St.

It is the state’s 17th licensed retail center and the seventh on Oahu, Michele Nakata, the dispensary licensing section supervisor said.

The Nimitz dispensary has a separate pre-order and pickup room built with minimal physical interaction in mind, she said.

As of Feb. 28, the state has registered a total of 31,853 patients and 2,631 caregivers.

Severe pain was the primary reported condition for adult patients. Seizures and post-traumatic stress disorder was the primary reported conditions for children under 18.

Registered patients and their caregivers may buy up to four ounces of medical cannabis over a 15-consecutive day period and no more than eight ounces over a 30-consecutive day period.

When bringing the cannabis home, it must be kept in a sealed container and not visible to the ublic.

Use of medical cannabis must be on private property. It may not be used in a moving vehicle on the road, at work, at the beach on hiking trails or in any other public space, the Health Department says.

It is illegal to possess or use medical cannabis on any federal property such as military installations and national parks.