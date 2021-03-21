Las Vegas Advisor: Las Vegas casinos, venues move to 50% capacity limits

In another major step toward normalcy, capacity limits in Las Vegas have been raised to 50% from 35%. The mandate applies to casinos, restaurants, bars and other businesses where people congregate, including venues with more than 2,500 seats, such as showrooms and arenas.

As a result, more than 40 shows have announced their return to the stage and up to 9,000 spectators are now allowed to attend Vegas Golden Knights hockey games at T-Mobile Arena.

Palazzo, Planet Hollywood and the LINQ, all of which have been operating with their hotels completely closed or with partial availability, are now open seven days a week. The adjustment comes in time to accommodate bigger crowds expected for the NCAA Basketball Championship that began this weekend.

New sports books: Circa Sports has opened its first satellite sports book at the off-Strip Tuscany. Circa will operate a second satellite at The Pass Casino in downtown Henderson after the casino’s debut in April. Circa also operates online betting in Colorado and will launch in Iowa later this year.

Bellagio display: The spring display at Bellagio Conservatory &Botanical Garden features trees, flowers, birds, a pond with live koi, a windmill, a pair of enormous wooden shoes and a temple fronted by Buddha and Buddhist statuary. The spring display will remain in place through May 22 and is free to view.

Cosmo jackpot: A visitor in town for a friend’s birthday party hit a jackpot for $893,000 at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last week. The big win came on a National Lampoon’s Vacation progressive slot machine.

Question: Which team is the March Madness betting favorite?

Answer: Gonzaga is the favorite to win the NCAA Basketball Championship at +200, followed by Illinois (+550), and Baylor (+700). The long shots, which may have been eliminated by the time you read this, are Appalachian St., Mount St. Mary’s, Norfolk St., and Texas Southern, all at +7500 (750-1).

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.