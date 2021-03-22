Hawaii records 79 new coronavirus infections as statewide tally climbs to 28,851

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 79 new coronavirus infections, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 28,851 cases.

State health officials reported no new coronavirus-related deaths as the statewide death toll remains at 454.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 361 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 36 on Maui, one on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today was more than 542,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 29.9 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 48 on Oahu, 19 on Maui, nine on Hawaii island, two on Molokai, and one on Kauai, according to health officials.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Saturday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 22,610 on Oahu, 2,629 on Maui, 2,384 in Hawaii County, 187 on Kauai, 109 on Lanai and 33 on Molokai. There are also 899 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state. As a result of updated information, one case from Oahu wasremoved from the counts, health officials said today.

Oahu moved into the less-restrictive Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Feb. 25 after being in Tier 2 since Oct. 22. Tier 3 permits social and outdoor recreational gatherings of up to 10 people, and restaurants to seat 10 people at a table, up from five now. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on March 11 announced modifications to Tier 3, including allowing bars to reopen under the same conditions as restaurants and extending the curfew until midnight.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.