Waikiki Aquarium vandalized over weekend following 117th birthday celebration

The Waikiki Aquarium said today it was vandalized over the weekend after its 117th Birthday festivities on Friday, which included a fundraiser and in-person beach cleanup.

The aquarium said some time between 7:40 p.m. and 8:37 p.m. on Saturday, the front glass door facing Kalakaua Avenue was shattered.

Fortunately, no animals were affected, and the aquarium does not believe anything was stolen.

Waikiki Aquarium, founded in 1904 as the Honolulu Aquarium, remains closed due to the pandemic, and is undergoing renovations, but is offering activities and classes online. A reopening date has not been determined yet.

Supporters of the aquarium can still schedule an appointment to adopt an animal at the gift shop or purchase a Kau Kau Box as a fundraiser for the aquarium at waikikiaquarium.org.

Anyone with information on the vandalism should contact the Honolulu Police Department. Anonymous tips can be made to CrimeStoppers Honolulu at 955-8300, online or via the P3 Tips app.