Koko Crater Summit will be closed for three weeks for repairs

Starting Monday, the popular Koko Crater summit destination atop the Koko Crater Tramway hiking trail will be closed to the public for three weeks, the scheduled duration of a project to mitigate safety issues, the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation announced in a press release this morning.

While closed weekdays, the tramway trail will be open to the public on weekends and holidays, DPR said, with the exception of Monday and approximately three additional days when the use of a helicopter will require the closure of the entire Koko Head District Park, including the Koko Crater Tramway and Koko Head Shooting Complex.

The three additional days of closure for helicopter use are tentatively scheduled for April 5, 13 and 14.

The tramway will be closed on weekdays to Kokonut Koalition volunteers who have been repairing the former tramway ties used as trail stairs, as well as to the general public, the announcement said.

The mitigation project entails removal of debris from tunnels and shafts; sealing the shafts, vents, and tunnels; and installing signs at the summit, steel platform, and tramway trestle to warn visitors of unsafe conditions.

The project was recently modified as a result of a resolution between the City and the Kokonut Koalition, which delays the removal of the summit’s platform until a separate replacement project can be organized within a 12- to 18-month timeframe.