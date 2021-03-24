LPGA says Lotte Championship tournament will move to Kapolei Golf Club

The Lotte Championship is moving to the Kapolei Golf Club, the LPGA confirmed today.

The 144-player field will compete April 14-17 with a $2 million overall purse and $300,000 going to the winner. The LPGA said tournament will follow a no-spectator COVID-19 protocol. The Golf Channel will broadcast all four rounds.

It is the LPGA Tour’s first stop at Kapolei since the Ladies Hawaiian Open, which was held 1996-2001.

The previous eight Lotte events were held at Ko Olina, which was unable to host this year.

“We are excited to return to Hawaii and play the 2021 Lotte Championship at the beautiful Kapolei Golf Club,” Sean Pyun, the LPGA’s Chief Business Officer in Asia, said in a statement. “This event has been circled on the calendar for many after cancelling in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Brooke Henderson won the last two Lotte Championships.