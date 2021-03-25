Sea Life Park will now be open Fridays to Sundays

Sea Life Park announced today that it will now be opening three days a week, starting on Prince Kuhio day on Friday.

The marine park initially reopened on March 6 after a nearly year-long closures, with new safety protocols in place, and Saturday and Sunday hours only.

Starting Friday, the park will be open for general admission from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The park also said it would be adding more Dolphin Encounter Programs starting March 31. The Dolphin Encounter specials are currently available by reservation during two time slots on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Capacity at the park is still limited, so Sea Life Park encourages gueststo purchase tickets in advance online. Passholders do not need a reservation to visit the park.

General admission for kamaaina ages 13 and up is $20.70, while kamaaina junior admission is $13.50 for ages 3 to 12.

More information is available at sealifeparkhawaii.com.