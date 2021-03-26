comscore 1 new coronavirus-related death on Maui and triple-digit new infections reported as statewide tally climbs to 29,194 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
1 new coronavirus-related death on Maui and triple-digit new infections reported as statewide tally climbs to 29,194

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 pm
  • DIANE S. W. LEE / DLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Beachgoers enjoy the sun, sand and water on Friday afternoon at the Duke Kahanamoku Lagoon in Waikiki. Visitors have returned to the state’s top district for tourism. A total of 18,739 people arrived in Hawaii from outside the state on Wednesday, according to the latest data available from the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

    DIANE S. W. LEE / DLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Beachgoers enjoy the sun, sand and water on Friday afternoon at the Duke Kahanamoku Lagoon in Waikiki. Visitors have returned to the state’s top district for tourism. A total of 18,739 people arrived in Hawaii from outside the state on Wednesday, according to the latest data available from the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported one new coronavirus-related death and 123 new infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 459 fatalities and 29,194 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest death on Maui.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 364 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 38 on Maui, one on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today was more than 547,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 30.1 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 59 on Oahu, 44 on Maui, 14 on Hawaii island and six Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Wednesday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 22,804 on Oahu, 2,723 on Maui, 2,418 in Hawaii County, 188 on Kauai, 110 on Lanai and 34 on Molokai. There are also 917 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,010 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state increased by 53 today.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 1,973 have required hospitalizations, with 10 new hospitalizations reported today by state health officials.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

