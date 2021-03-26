University of Hawaii baseball team is shut out in series opener at UC Irvine

Trenton Denholm pitched seven scoreless innings and UC Irvine made the most of its five hits in defeating Hawaii, 4-0, today at Cicerone Field at Anteater Stadium in Irvine, Calif.

The Anteaters won the opener of the four-game series between top Big West teams. The Anteaters improved to 5-0 in the Big West and 11-7 overall. The Rainbow Warriors fell to 3-2 and 11-4.

Denholm lived up to his reputation as one of the Big West’s top pitchers. Denholm walked none, struck out three and escaped several jams.

UH shortstop Kole Kaler singled with two outs in the first inning, then was picked off by the right-handed Denholm. Dallas Duarte singled to lead off the second, then was doubled off on Matt Campos’ lineout to third. In the fifth, Campos reached on a one-out single, but was thrown out at second on a strikeout-throwout double play.

UCI catcher Dillon Tatum blasted a solo homer to center to stake the Anteaters to a 1-0 lead in the third.

The Anteaters added three runs, one of them earned, in the fifth. Nate Church singled home a run, and Adrian Dalma contributed a two-run single.

Aaron Davenport suffered his first loss in five starts. He struck out six in five innings, but relinquished four runs, two of them earned.