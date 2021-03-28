Las Vegas Advisor: Buffet options in Vegas expand with reopening at Cosmopolitan resort

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas re-­reopened its Wicked Spoon Buffet on Thursday for breakfast and lunch. The service will be available Thursdays through Sundays. Breakfast will be $38 for adults and $19 for children; lunch will be $45 adults/$22.50 children.

There will be no dinner serv­ice at the start. Reservations aren’t mandatory, but are highly encouraged. After all the buffets closed last year, the Wicked Spoon tried reopening last summer, then closed again early this year. It joins the South Point as the only two buffets currently operating in Las Vegas. More are expected to come back, but no others have yet declared.

Encore reopening: Wynn Resorts has announced that Encore will reopen completely on April 8. The resort has been closed Mondays through Wednesdays since October. The hotel and casino will be open full-time; however, the restaurants and spa will have revised schedules.

The Pass: The former Eldorado Casino in downtown Henderson will reopen Thursday as The Pass. The Eldorado was sold to the owner of the Railroad Pass Hotel-Casino, just past Henderson on the way into Boulder City.

The Mantis: Thursday will also mark the return of The Mantis, the giant 40-foot-long, 150-scale replica praying mantis that stands in front of Downtown Container Park. The Mantis has been in a pandemic-induced hibernation for a year, but will again be bobbing up and down while breathing fire in the evening, Thursdays through Sundays.

Question: When does Estiatorio Milos open at the Venetian and will it still offer its fantastic lunch special?

Answer: After 10 years at the Cosmopolitan, the seafood restaurant Estiatorio Milos reopened last week at the Venetian and its famous three-course lunch special is on the menu. It’s served daily from noon to 3 p.m., but the price has been raised to $36 from $29.

