Flash flood warning posted for island of Kauai

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning this morning for Kauai County.

The warning is in effect until noon today.

Forecasters say the Hanalei river gauge shows the river level rising at a rapid rate while heavy rainfall continues in the mountains as of 8:55 a.m.

Flash flooding is expected to impact the following areas: Princeville, Kilauea, Hanalei, Wainiha, Haena, Moloaa, Wailua Homesteads, Alakai Swamp Trails, Anahola, Wailua, Na Pali State Park, Kokee State Park, Kalihiwai and Kealia.

The weather service warns the public to stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches and culverts.

Do not attempt to cross fast-flowing or rising waters in your vehicle or on foot.

The flash flood warning may be extended beyond noon if flooding persists.