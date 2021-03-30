Army and Hawaii County Fire respond to vehicle rollover on Big Island

The Army’s Pohakuloa Training Area Fire and Rescue and Hawaii County Fire Department responded to a single motor vehicle rollover this morning on Daniel K. Inouye Highway on Hawaii island, the Army said.

The combined teams extracted the lone motorist using the jaws of life in brush off the road. HFD’s Chopper 2 airlifted the injured driver to North Hawaii Community Hospital, the Army said.

The highway was shut down during rush hour traffic.

HFD and PTA Fire “routinely respond and work collaboratively in their first responder efforts,” the Army said.

PTA Fire and Rescue responds and assists motorists along Highway 200 from the upper road Highway 190 to Mile Marker 17 on the Hilo side and all calls within the saddle region of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa.