Man, 34, arrested after he allegedly takes gold necklace from man in Ala Moana area

Honolulu police arrested a 34-year-old man after he snatched a gold necklace from a 50-year-old man in the Ala Moana area Monday.
Police said the suspect walked up to the victim on the sidewalk on Kapiolani Boulevard at about 1:50 p.m. and used physical force to take the necklace.
The suspect fled the scene.
Responding patrol officers located him about a half-hour later in the area of Poni and Makaloa streets and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree robbery and criminal contempt of court.
Police said the suspect and victim are not known to one another.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.