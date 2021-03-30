Man, 34, arrested after he allegedly takes gold necklace from man in Ala Moana area

Honolulu police arrested a 34-year-old man after he snatched a gold necklace from a 50-year-old man in the Ala Moana area Monday.

Police said the suspect walked up to the victim on the sidewalk on Kapiolani Boulevard at about 1:50 p.m. and used physical force to take the necklace.

The suspect fled the scene.

Responding patrol officers located him about a half-hour later in the area of Poni and Makaloa streets and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree robbery and criminal contempt of court.

Police said the suspect and victim are not known to one another.