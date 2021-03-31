1 new coronavirus-related death and 100 additional COVID-19 infections statewide

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported one new coronavirus-related death and 100 new infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 463 fatalities and 29,681 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest death on Oahu.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 366 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 40 on Maui, one on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is more than 551,000 and the nationwide infection tally is over 30.4 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 42 on Oahu, 30 on Maui, and 16 on Hawaii island, one on Kauai, one on Lanai, and 10 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Monday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 23,063 on Oahu, 2,856 on Maui, 2,479 in Hawaii County, 191 on Kauai, 111 on Lanai and 34 on Molokai. There are also 947 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,200 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state increased by 25 today.

By island, Oahu has 687 active cases, Maui has 368, the Big Island has 132, Molokai has six, Kauai has five and Lanai has two.

Health officials counted 6,861 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 1.46% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.9%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The state’s Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said today that 623,445 vaccines have been administered of the 830,780 received by the state. About 27% of the general population in Hawaii has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Of those who have received at least one vaccine dose so far, 51% are age 59 or younger, while 49% are age 60 or older. Of the administered vaccines, 598,005 were given to the general public and 25,440 were distributed through the federal pharmacy program, officials said.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 1,989 have required hospitalizations, with 10 new hospitalizations reported today by state health officials.

Eight hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 1,981 hospitalizations within the state, 1,686 have been on Oahu, 174 on Maui, 107 on the Big Island, eight on Kauai, five on Lanai, and one on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 42 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Tuesday morning, with seven in intensive care units and four on ventilators.

Oahu moved into the less-restrictive Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Feb. 25 after being in Tier 2 since Oct. 22. Tier 3 permits social and outdoor recreational gatherings of up to 10 people, and restaurants to seat 10 people at a table, up from five now. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on March 11 announced modifications to Tier 3, including allowing bars to reopen under the same conditions as restaurants and extending the curfew until midnight.

Today’s seven-day average case count for Oahu is 58 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 2.2%, according to the mayor.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.