Off the News: Bringing back tourism carefully

The Hawaii Tourism Authority study showing that the tourism rebound would accelerate once the quarantine was lifted adds more pressure to the drive for a vaccine “passport” program.

Of course, there’s a counter-pressure, too: People have aired concerns about the islands becoming overwhelmed by a tourism rush.

Still, all those running businesses dependent on tourism traffic have a persuasive argument: Economic recovery is crucial, and it can happen along with crowd management to protect our natural resources.

Fresh look at fresh water

Last year, a University of Hawaii study reported that researchers using an electromagnetic imaging technique found evidence of a vast reservoir of fresh water off Hawaii island — double the amount previously thought. Using the same technology, UH scientists have subsequently figured out how to detect and image freshwater plumes rising from the ocean floor.

Kudos to UH research affiliate faculty member Eric Attias and his team for a discovery that, amid climate change concerns about drought and related water shortages, holds potential to better quantify and manage precious freshwater resources in the islands and elsewhere.