Woman, 59, with dementia reported missing in Waikiki

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding a 59-year-old woman with dementia, who moved to Honolulu two months ago and disappeared Friday from a beach in Waikiki.
Carmen Torres, who is described as Puerto Rican, was last seen walking away from the beach at about 3:30 p.m. behind the Hale Koa Hotel.
Torres’ friends and family are concerned for her safety and well-being, CrimeStoppers said.
She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 168 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She was last wearing a blue beach dress and black pants.
Anyone with information about this missing woman is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300, or anonymous web tips may be sent to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.
