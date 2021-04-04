Early-morning fire in a Waikiki condominium displaces family of four

An early-morning fire in a nine-story Waikiki condominium displaced a family of four Sunday.

The Honolulu Fire Department was called about 1:09 a.m. to respond to a structure fire in the Pacific International Condominium at 2509 Ala Wai Blvd.

Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Malcolm K. Medrano said in an email that 10 units staffed with 39 personnel responded to the blaze.

“The first firefighters arrived at the scene of the nine-story condominium building at 1:15 a.m to find smoke and flames emanating from the lanai of a fourth-floor unit,” Medrano said.

Medrano said firefighters made a forced entry at about 1:22 a.m. to gain access to the fire and perform a primary occupant search.

He said they had the fire under control by 1:30 a.m. and extinguished by 1:44 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross assisted two adults and two children who lived in the affected unit.

Medrano said a fire investigation has been initiated.