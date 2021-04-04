Hawaii reports 96 new coronavirus cases as the statewide tally rises to 30,135

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 96 new coronavirus infections in Hawaii, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 30,135 cases.

State health officials reported no new coronavirus-related deaths as the statewide death toll remains at 467.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 369 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 41 on Maui, one on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is about 555,000 and the nationwide infection tally is over 30.7 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 51 on Oahu, 26 on Maui, and 15 on Hawaii island, and four Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Friday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 23,336 on Oahu, 2,968 on Maui, 2,525 in Hawaii County, 196 on Kauai, 111 on Lanai and 34 on Molokai. There are also 965 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,301 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state increased by 19 today.

By island, Oahu has 778 active cases, Maui has 358, the Big Island has 150, Kauai has 10, Molokai has three, and Lanai has two.

Health officials counted 6,087 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 1.5% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.8%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The state’s Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said that 634,442 vaccines have been administered of the 717,980 received by the state as of Wednesday. About 28% of the general population in Hawaii has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,011 have required hospitalizations, with two new hospitalizations on Maui reported today by state health officials.

Eight hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 1,293 hospitalizations within the state, 1,698 have been on Oahu, 183 on Maui, 108 on the Big Island, eight on Kauai, five on Lanai, and one on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 42 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Thursday morning, with nine in intensive care units and five on ventilators.

Oahu moved into the less-restrictive Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Feb. 25 after being in Tier 2 since Oct. 22. Tier 3 permits social and outdoor recreational gatherings of up to 10 people, and restaurants to seat 10 people at a table, up from five now. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on March 11 announced modifications to Tier 3, including allowing bars to reopen under the same conditions as restaurants and extending the curfew until midnight.

Today’s seven-day average case count for Oahu is 59 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 2.1%, according to the mayor.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.