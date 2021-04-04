Las Vegas Advisor: Virgin Las Vegas opens after $200M transformation

After its opening was pushed back twice by the pandemic, Virgin Las Vegas finally opened March 25. The $200 million transformation from the former Hard Rock Casino includes remodeled hotel rooms, a redesigned casino, a new centerpiece pool area and mostly new food and beverage offerings. The 1,500 rooms are managed by Hilton Hotels under its Curio Collection brand, while the casino is operated by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment. An official grand opening is planned, but not scheduled.

Rio goes Hyatt: The Rio will be transformed over a number of phases in a rebranding as a Hyatt Hotel. The announcement didn’t provide details such as how long the upgrades will take, how much the project will cost and whether or not the name will be changed. It will be Hyatt’s third property in Las Vegas, along with Hyatt Place Las Vegas near the airport and Hyatt Place Silverton Village.

Food hall: Resorts World will have a fast-food hall called Famous Foods Street Eats with 16 restaurants serving primarily Asian cuisine, including Chinese dumplings, Hainanese poached chicken, Peking duck burritos, Chinese clay pots, Filipino lechon (whole pig), Indian curry, Thai beef, Japanese yakitori and sushi, Taiwanese bubble tea and Singaporean sundries. Resorts World is expected to open this summer.

Airport jackpot: A $300,000 jackpot was hit at McCarran Airport on a Wheel of Fortune machine. It’s not the biggest at McCarran; there was a $870,000 jackpot last year and the record is $3.9 million.

Question: I’ve been hearing horror stories about long waits for Uber and Lyft. Is that a real issue?

Answer: Yes, and it’s a problem in general with rented transportation. The rideshare companies have apparently been dealing with a lack of drivers and wait times have been long. Also, rental cars are selling out, despite much higher than normal rates. These are staffing and supply issues that will be remedied, but as of now, it’s a good idea to make car-rental reservations well in advance.

