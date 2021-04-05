Fire at Waikiki condo remains under investigation

A fire that broke out at a unit of a nine-story condominium building in Waikiki early Sunday caused an estimated $141,000 to the unit and its contents, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

Nearly 40 firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire at 2509 Ala Wai Boulevard just before 1:10 a.m. Upon arrival, they observed smoke and flames emerging from the lanai of a unit on the fourth floor.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control at 1:30 a.m. and extinguished it at 1:44 a.m. There were no injuries reported.

The American Red Cross assisted two adults and two children who resided in the unit where the fire originated. Damage to that apartment is estimated at $141,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Damage to four other units and their contents is estimated at $99,000.

Spokeswoman Louise McCoy said smoke and flames damaged a unit on the fifth floor directly above the unit where the fire started.

A unit on the third floor and another on the second floor also sustained water damage. McCoy noted a second unit on the fourth floor sustained some damage.