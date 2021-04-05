Honolulu police shut down portion of Kalakaua Avenue

Honolulu police have shut down Kalakaua Avenue between King and Kanunu streets due to an active investigation.
Reports indicate an armed robbery took place in the area.
This story will be updated once more details are available.
