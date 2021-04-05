comscore Honolulu police shut down portion of Kalakaua Avenue | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Honolulu police shut down portion of Kalakaua Avenue

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:10 pm

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL

    Police close down a portion of Kalakaua Avenue

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Police closed off Kalakaua Avenue on the corner of Phillips Street this evening.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Police closed off Kalakaua Avenue on the corner of Phillips Street this evening.

Honolulu police have shut down Kalakaua Avenue between King and Kanunu streets due to an active investigation.

Reports indicate an armed robbery took place in the area.

This story will be updated once more details are available.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (1)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Big Isle police search for suspect after man, 39, shot in head
Next Story
Baylor’s 1st men’s basketball national title denies Gonzaga’s undefeated season
Looking Back

Scroll Up