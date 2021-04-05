Man, 44, arrested after choking ex-girlfriend in Kaneohe

Honolulu police arrested a 44-year-old man after he choked and threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend Kaneohe early Sunday.

Police said he assaulted, choked and threatened the victim, 41, at a residence on the 46-1000 block of Empela Way between midnight and 6 a.m.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of two counts of abuse of a family or household member and one count of first-degree terroristic threatening.