Motorcyclist, 40, dies in crash on Maui

A 40-year-old motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash in Kula Sunday.

He was identified as Shane Smith-Shoemaker, according to Maui police.

The deadly crash occurred on Haleakala Highway, nearly a mile north of Lower Kimo Drive just before 5:15 p.m.

Police said a 2012 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was traveling north on the highway when it crossed the center lane onto the southbound lanes.

The rider later identified as Smith-Shoemaker lost control of the motorcycle and hit a guardrail on the shoulder of the roadway where he was thrown upon impact, police added. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith-Shoemaker was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police said the roadway was wet due to recent rain in the area.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

This is the second traffic-related fatality in Maui County this year compared to three at the same time last year.