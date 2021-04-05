Motorcyclist, 40, dies in crash on Maui

A 40-year-old motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash in Kula Sunday.
He was identified as Shane Smith-Shoemaker, according to Maui police.
The deadly crash occurred on Haleakala Highway, nearly a mile north of Lower Kimo Drive just before 5:15 p.m.
Police said a 2012 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was traveling north on the highway when it crossed the center lane onto the southbound lanes.
The rider later identified as Smith-Shoemaker lost control of the motorcycle and hit a guardrail on the shoulder of the roadway where he was thrown upon impact, police added. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Smith-Shoemaker was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Police said the roadway was wet due to recent rain in the area.
Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.
This is the second traffic-related fatality in Maui County this year compared to three at the same time last year.
