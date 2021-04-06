81 University of Hawaii football players in quarantine after 8 test positive for coronavirus

The University of Hawaii is quarantining 81 student-athletes on the football team after five student-athletes tested positive today for a total of eight positive tests since March 31, the school said in a news release.

The decision was made out of an abundance of caution after UH medical officials consulted with the Hawaiʻi Department of Health. The student-athletes are quarantining at their places of residence and will be monitored by the athletic departmentʻs medical team and academic support staff. The 13 student-athletes who live on campus will be temporarily relocated off campus today to quarantine and be cared for. None of the student-athletes who have tested positive have in-person classes this semester or live on campus, according to the release.

The team started spring practice on March 25 and was initially scheduled to run through April 23.

The football team announced Monday that spring practice and in-person activities were paused as a result of COVID-related protocols. In-person activities are expected to resume on April 14 after the quarantine period is completed. None of the student-athletes who tested positive have experienced severe illness, and they are reportedly doing well.

