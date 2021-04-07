High surf advisory for east shores continues through Thursday evening

A high surf advisory remains in place for the east shores of most isles from Kauai to Hawaii island due to a north-northeast swell that will hold steady through tonight.

The National Weather Service expects surf of 8 to 12 feet to continue along north and east shores through tonight, then ease to 7 to 10 feet Thursday.

The advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Surf on south and west shores remains small, at 1 to 3 feet today and Thursday.

Forecasters expect mostly dry and cool conditions, with breezy northeast tradewinds to continue through the second half of the week. A band of moisture moving through will likely bring showers to the windward and mauka sides overnight and during early morning hours.

Today’s skies are partly cloudy, with highs ranging from 80 to 85 degrees Fahrenheit. Showers are likely at night, with lows from 65 to 70 degrees.

Breezy trades continue to 15 to 25 mph today, but are expected to die down to 5 to 15 mph on Thursday and heading into the weekend.

Weather officials warn mariners of surges at north harbors, including Hilo and Kahului, along with breaking waves near harbor entrances due to the north-northeast swell.

Mariners should use extra caution when entering or leaving port, and when mooring or launching vessels.

A small craft advisory for waters surrounding Kauai to windward waters of Hawaii island, including Kauai and Kaiwi channels, remains in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday.