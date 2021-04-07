University of Hawaii men’s basketball team gets commitment from long-range shooter

Point guard Juan Munoz, who hit 38.4% of his 3s for Longwood University (Farmville, Va.) this season, is joining the University of Hawaii basketball team as a graduate transfer.

Munoz, a 6-foot, 170-point guard, said he will sign a scholarship agreement next Wednesday, the first day basketball prospects may put their commitments in writing. Munoz will have two years of UH eligibility.

“I’ve been (at Longwood) for five years, and I felt it was time for a new experience,” said Munoz, who entered the NCAA’s transfer portal two weeks ago. “Hawaii is a great opportunity for that.”

Munoz said he has had encouraging conversations with head coach Eran Ganot and assistant coach/defensive coordinator John Montgomery. Munoz’s high school coach, L.J. Hepp, worked for Montgomery’s father, Mike Montgomery, when the elder Montgomery coached at Stanford.

“Coach (John) Montgomery was the guy who initially reached out to me,” Munoz said. “We clicked right away when we started talking. And Coach Ganot, me and him, had several great conversations. I felt it was the right fit for me to develop as a basketball player and also as a man.”

Knee injuries prevented Munoz from playing his first two Longwood years. Munoz hit 43.2% of his 3s in 2018-2019, and averaged 10.8 points in 2019-20. This season, Munoz averaged 13.0 points and 3.2 rebounds. He was named to the Big South’s second team.

Munoz earned a degree in business last year, and is set to complete work on an MBA this summer.