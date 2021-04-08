comscore Skull found near Likelike Highway in Kalihi | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Skull found near Likelike Highway in Kalihi

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Honolulu police temporarily shut down a portion of Likelike Highway in Kalihi Wednesday after a skull was found in the area.

Officers shut down a townbound lane of the highway after the skull was found in proximity to the Burmeister Overpass sometime before 11:20 a.m.

A police spokeswoman said the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office recovered it. Further details were not immediately available.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said police is handling the case.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
2 new airlines await Americans looking to fly somewhere
Next Story
Maui firefighters rescue California woman 100 yards offshore in large surf
Looking Back

Scroll Up