Skull found near Likelike Highway in Kalihi

Honolulu police temporarily shut down a portion of Likelike Highway in Kalihi Wednesday after a skull was found in the area.
Officers shut down a townbound lane of the highway after the skull was found in proximity to the Burmeister Overpass sometime before 11:20 a.m.
A police spokeswoman said the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office recovered it. Further details were not immediately available.
The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said police is handling the case.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.