Skull found near Likelike Highway in Kalihi

Honolulu police temporarily shut down a portion of Likelike Highway in Kalihi Wednesday after a skull was found in the area.

Officers shut down a townbound lane of the highway after the skull was found in proximity to the Burmeister Overpass sometime before 11:20 a.m.

A police spokeswoman said the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office recovered it. Further details were not immediately available.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said police is handling the case.