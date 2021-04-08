Waikele man, 42, arrested for attempted murder after he allegedly stabs wife

Honolulu police arrested a 42-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed his wife multiple times at their townhome in Waikele Tuesday.

The couple got into an argument at about 3:50 p.m. Police said the argument escalated and the husband stabbed his wife multiple times in the torso and neck.

The victim, 41, fled to a neighbor’s home and police were called. She was taken in critical condition to a hospital.

Police arrested her husband on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

Police said the victim remains in critical but stable condition as of this morning.