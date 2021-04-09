Honolulu firefighters extinguish 2-alarm fire at Diamond Head home

Honolulu firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire that broke out at a home in the Diamond Head area today.

Nearly 40 firefighters responded to 3515 Alohea Avenue at about 9:45 a.m. When they arrived, they observed smoke and flames emerging from the main unit on the ground floor of the two-story home, according to Louise McCoy, spokeswoman of the Honolulu Fire Department.

The house comprises of three separate rental units.

Firefighters brought the flames under control just after 10:10 a.m. and extinguished it at 10:47 a.m.

A male resident was in one of the units with his cat at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Honolulu firefighters also found a Great Dane inside the main unit. The dog was initially unresponsive until firefighters administered oxygen. The Hawaiian Humane Society responded to care for the dog.

Three men and two women reside in the rental units.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.