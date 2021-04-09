comscore Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard announces her resignation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard announces her resignation

Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard announced today that she will be retiring effective June 1.

Her announcement, made in a short video released by the Honolulu Police Department, comes just days after the Honolulu Police Commission gave her a negative evaluation in several areas.

“The Honolulu Police Commission has been taking a more active role in running the department, and it has become increasingly clear that I no longer have the trust and support of the police commission or the new mayoral administration,” Ballard said. “This, along with a rampant rumor campaign, has made it next to impossible for me to lead the department effectively.”

Ballard ended her video announcement by saying it was her privilege to serve alongside the men and women of HPD over the last 36 years, and she thanked the community for its support of the department and its officers.

This breaking news story will be updated as new information becomes available.

