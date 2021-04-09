comscore Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 1:20 am
  ASSOCIATED PRESS The official photograph of Britain's Princess Elizabeth and her fiance, Lieut. Philip Mountbatten, in July 1947, in London. Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died at 99.

    The official photograph of Britain’s Princess Elizabeth and her fiance, Lieut. Philip Mountbatten, in July 1947, in London. Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died at 99.

LONDON >> Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died. He was 99.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the palace said. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and was the longest-serving consort in British history. He retired from public engagements in 2017 after carrying out more than 20,000 of them.

Philip was a member of the Greek royal family and was born on the Greek island of Corfu in 1921. He was an avid sportsman who loved country pursuits. He had four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

