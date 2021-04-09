Carissa Moore’s big air lifts her into final of Rip Curl Newcastle Cup

Taking flight off the lip of an Australian wave into a lofty spin known as an air reverse — and landing it perfectly — Hawaii’s 4-time world surfing champ Carissa Moore moved into first place in the women’s division of the current World Surf League Championship Tour on Thursday.

Judges awarded her a near-perfect 9.9 out of a possible 10, the highest single-wave score for any contestant thus far in the event, the Rip Curl Newcastle Cup at Merewether Beach.

“You have to keep reinventing yourself when you’re amongst this field,” Moore said after her quarterfinal win over French surfer Joanne DeFay. “All of these girls are so good and constantly pushing the level of surfing.

She also got barrelled, by the way, at a beachbreak where tubes were in short supply.

“I’m just so excited at the moment, I can’t believe it,” Moore said with a smile that beamed Hawaiian sunshine over the New South Wales beach.

Today, in a semifinal heat with much bigger, throwing blue waves smoothed by light offshore winds, Moore powered down and up and every which way through critical, overhead sections and hacking cutbacks with her signature creativity and grace, scoring a 9.37 and 8.37 to dispatch Californian Caroline Marks, her U.S. teammate for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

“Inside, outside, out the back, anywhere she seems to go she’s dropping hammers,” commentator Laura Enever said of Moore

in the women’s final later today, Moore will face rookie Isabella Nichols, who bested fellow Aussies Stephanie Gilmore, 7x world champ, in the quarterfinals, and Keely Andrews, in the semifinals.

The male half of the U.S. Olympic surf team didn’t make a splash at Newcastle: Hawaii surfer and 2-time world champ John John Florence was defeated early on by local rookie Morgan Cibilic, while Californian Kolohe Andino was sidelined by an injury.

———

Watch the men’s and women’s finals at https://www.worldsurfleague.com/