Honolulu police responding to incident at Kahala hotel

There is a large police presence at the Kahala Hotel & Resort tonight.

Residents who live near the hotel heard from officers on the scene there is an active shooter on the fourth floor who barricaded himself in one of the hotel rooms.

The guests in the hotel are locked in their rooms and civilians are being turned away from entering the hotel. Guests at the hotel’s restaurant and the surrounding beach area were also evacuated.

About 100 people are currently sheltering in place inside the hotel lobby, according to police radio communications.

Patrol officers from the Honolulu Police Department, along with armed personnel from HPD’s Specialized Services Division, are present at the resort.

HPD has yet to address the media.

—

This is a breaking story and will be updated as the story develops.