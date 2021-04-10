Molokai house fire displaces four

Two people escaped uninjured from a fire that engulfed their house in Hoolehua, Molokai.

The Maui Fire Department said in a press release that the first alarm was at 11:58 a.m.

Three units responded to find the single-story house fully engulfed in flames upon arrival at 3906 Moomomi Avenue in Hoolehua.

Crews from three units, two engines and a tanker, were able to knock down the fire in a half hour, MFD said.

Red Cross is assisting the four residents who were displaced.

No one was injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Damage to the structure is an estimated $120,000 and $60,000 to its contents, MFD said.