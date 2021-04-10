Top-ranked Hawaii men’s volleyball team captures Big West regular-season title

The top-ranked Hawaii men’s volleyball team captured the outright Big West regular-season title with a 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 sweep of Cal State Northridge today at the Matadome in Northridge, Calif.
UH senior Rado Parapunov hammered a match-high 15 kills while hitting .407 and middle blocker Guilherme Voss added nine kills on 12 attempts and the Rainbow Warriors improved to 13-0 overall and 8-0 in conference play.
Hawaii secured at least a tie for the title with a four-set victory in Friday’s series opener with the Matadors and claimed the crown outright with today’s sweep.
Griffin Walters and Cole Chea led CSUN (1-7, 1-7) with nine kills each.
The Warriors return home to close the regular season with a two-match series against UC Irvine starting Friday at SimpliFi Arena. UH will be the top seed for the Big West tournament set for April 22-24 in Manoa.
Hawaii pulled away late in today’s first set with Parapunov putting down three consecutive kills to give the Warriors a 24-20 lead and a CSUN hitting error ending the set.
Colton Cowell had back-to-back aces and Akana provided three kills off the bench in the second set. The Warriors put together a 5-0 run to break an 18-18 tie in the third set and finished off the match with a kill by setter Jakob Thelle.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.