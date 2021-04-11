Las Vegas Advisor: Las Vegas shows return with pandemic pricing

A total of 36 shows are now performing in Las Vegas on casino stages and at non-casino venues. With occupancy levels restricted to 50% capacity, the shows are trying to make the most out of half a house. Accordingly, prices are up and minimum purchases of two or more are being enforced.

After tallying ticket prices from the 36 active shows, the average price comes in at $77.19 per ticket. That’s well below the 2019 average of $95.11 (there were no shows throughout most of 2020), but the biggest and most expensive shows haven’t returned yet. Hence, that average is sure to rise.

Additionally, when the number is adjusted for the mandated minimum purchases, the average skyrockets to $132.98. For example, the most expensive seat in town is $189.87 for Absinthe at Caesars Palace, and there’s a four-ticket minimum, bringing the cost to $759.50 regardless whether there’s one to four in your party.

Bargain tickets: The lowest price for a show in a casino is for Gordie Brown at Golden Nugget: $47.19 (with a two-ticket minimum). Other low price points can be found at “Delirious Comedy Show” at Downtown Grand for $49.30, “Terry Fator: Who’s the Dummy Now” at New York-New York for $50.13 (two-ticket minimum) and “Fantasy” at Luxor for $51.51 (two-ticket minimum).

Regal returns: Regal, the largest movie-theater chain in southern Nevada, reopened its first venue last week at Red Rock Resort. On April 23, Regal will welcome moviegoers at its theaters at Boulder Station, Green Valley Ranch and Sunset Station. On May 7, it’ll be the theaters at Aliante, Downtown Summerlin and Texas Station (despite the fact that Texas Station remains closed). By May 14, almost all Regal Theatres in Las Vegas are expected to be operating.

Question: I saw Anthony Curtis on a YouTube video about Las Vegas. Is that the writer of this column?

Answer: It is. If you go to YouTube and search “Las Vegas Advisor show,” you’ll find the whole series of recently shot videos on Las Vegas, and there are more on the way.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.